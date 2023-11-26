Boise State has earned a trip to the Mountain West Championship Game against UNLV after emerging from a three-way tie atop the conference standings. The Running Rebels will host the game Saturday at 3 p.m. ET inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Boise State, San Jose State and UNLV all finished the season tied at 6-2 in the Mountain West standings. Protocol for such a situation is that the first round of tiebreakers involves standing in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Since none of the three teams were ranked, the second tiebreaker went to an average of computer rankings from Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix and Massey and Wolfe, several of the computers used for the old BCS system.

UNLV cleared the field with an average ranking of 44.5. Boise State barely edged out San Jose State, finishing 55.75 vs. 58.50 in the computer rankings. Therefore, the Broncos head to the championship game. Since UNLV finished with the highest rating, the Rebels will host the league title contest.

UNLV has won just two conference championships in program history, one of which was forfeited due to using ineligible players. The most recent came as a member of the Big West Conference in 1994. Conversely, Boise State has been the standard-bearer of the league with four conference championships and six division titles since 2012.

Ironically, the Broncos head to the conference championship game after firing coach Andy Avalos 10 games into this season. Spencer Danielson took over as interim coach and led Boise State to wins over Utah State and Air Force to clinch a spot in the title game.