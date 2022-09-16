Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Boise State

Current Records: UT Martin 1-1; Boise State 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boise State Broncos are heading back home. They will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while UT Martin will be looking to right the ship.

Boise State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 88 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 31-14 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. No one had a standout game offensively for Boise State, but they got scores from WR Latrell Caples and RB George Holani.

Boise State's defense was a presence, as it embarrassed New Mexico's offensive line to sack QB Miles Kendrick six times for a total loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Missouri State Bears 35-30.

UT Martin's loss took them down to 1-1 while Boise State's win pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if UT Martin can steal the Broncos' luck or if Boise State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.