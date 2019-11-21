Boise State vs. Utah State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Boise State and Utah State. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is 6-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Boise State is 9-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Broncos are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Utah State vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 53. Before entering any Boise State vs. Utah State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated Utah State vs. Boise State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Utah State came away with a 26-21 win against Wyoming last week. Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner was the offensive standout of the game for the Aggies, as he caught four passes for 123 yards and one TD. Jordan Love's 80-yard touchdown toss to Mariner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, Boise State ran circles around New Mexico, and the extra yardage (501 yards vs. 281 yards) paid off in a 42-19 victory. Receivers John Hightower and Khalil Shakir were among the main playmakers for the Broncos as the former caught four passes for 124 yards and one TD and the latter caught five passes for 96 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Hightower's 51-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
So who wins Boise State vs. Utah State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
