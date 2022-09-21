Week 4 of the college football season brings another loaded slate of action to CBS Sports Network. Beginning on Friday night and continuing on through Saturday, this week's lineup features five games from across the country that should provide us with a better understanding of where things stand in Conference USA, the MAC and the Mountain West.

Up first will be a Friday night showdown between Boise State and UTEP, followed by a MAC contest between Buffalo and Eastern Michigan in Saturday's early window. In the afternoon, Western Kentucky will host FIU looking to improve to 3-1 on the season. Then, Mountain West foes Utah State and UNLV will tangle in the evening window before Western Michigan and San Jose State close things out with a late-night battle.

The first few weeks of the season have brought several reminders of just how unpredictable college football can be. With conference play starting to ratchet up, the intensity should only increase and bring more thrilling finishes along with some unexpected results.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 4 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Boise State vs. UTEP



Date: Friday, Sept. 23 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boise State -15.5 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections

Storylines: Boise State appears to have successfully put a woeful season-opening loss at Oregon State behind it with victories over New Mexico and Tennessee-Martin in the past two weeks. The Broncos still aren't humming offensively, however, and they didn't pull away from the Skyhawks last week until the fourth quarter. After snapping a six-year bowl drought last season, UTEP has struggled to a 1-3 mark to begin the 2022 season. The Miners outgained New Mexico last week, but lost 27-10 because of seven turnovers.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan



Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Eastern Michigan -6 | Will the Eagles cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections

Storylines: It's been a frustrating start to the season for Buffalo, which fell to 0-3 after a 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina last week. The Bulls were in the game until late in the fourth quarter, but defensive woes appeared once again as the Chanticleers averaged 9.5 yards per play. Eastern Michigan is aiming to get bowl eligible for the fourth time in the past five seasons under coach Chris Creighton after a huge 30-21 win at Arizona State last week.

FIU vs. Western Kentucky



Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Kentucky -31 | Will the Hilltoppers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections

Storylines: Western Kentucky looks to recover from a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss at Indiana as it hosts an FIU team coming off of a bye. The Panthers are 1-1 under first-year coach Mike MacIntyre but still seeking their first win over an FBS opponent. Western Kentucky will have to avoid looking ahead to a big game with Sun Belt foe Troy next week. Quarterback Austin Reed, a transfer from Division II West Florida, has been solid for the Hilltoppers with nine touchdown passes in his first three games at the FBS level.

UNLV vs. Utah State



Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -2.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections

Storylines: UNLV exploded for 576 yards while improving to 2-1 with a 58-27 win over North Texas last week. Aidan Robbins ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns for UNLV, while quarterback Doug Brumfield added 211 yards through the air and another 100 on the ground with four total touchdowns. Utah State is coming off of a bye and looking the cleanse the taste of a 35-7 loss to FCS Weber State. The Aggies are the reigning Mountain West champions, but off to a 1-2 start. UNLV will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak against its MWC foe.

Western Michigan vs. San Jose State



Date: Saturday, Sept. 24 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -7 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections

Storylines: Western Michigan dropped to 1-2 with a 34-13 loss to Pittsburgh last week as the Broncos mustered just 180 total yards. The Spartans were off last week after a hard-fought 24-16 loss at Auburn in Week 2. The Spartans have been particularly stingy through two games in 2022 while seeking to reclaim the momentum gained during a 7-1 season in 2020. With league games ahead for both squads, this one will be critical for each team's hopes of reaching bowl eligibility.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4, and which Top 25 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,300 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.