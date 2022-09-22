The Boise State Broncos have had little difficulty against the UTEP Miners over the years, winning each of their six all-time meetings handily. Each margin of victory has been by at least 15 points, with Boise State winning by 30 or more on three occasions. The Broncos look to continue their dominance when they visit the Miners on Friday. Boise State (2-1) is coming off a 30-7 home triumph over UT Martin on Saturday, while UTEP (1-3) suffered a 27-10 loss at New Mexico.

Kickoff at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Tex. is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. UTEP odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any UTEP vs. Boise State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Boise State vs. UTEP spread: Broncos -15.5

Boise State vs. UTEP over/under: 45.5 points

Boise State vs. UTEP money line: Broncos -650, Miners +460

BSU: The Broncos are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win by more than 20 points

UTEP: The Miners are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home contests against teams with winning road records

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos seem to score at will when they face the Miners as they've put up at least 38 points in all six of their previous meetings, exceeding 50 in three of those matchups. Boise State cruised to a 54-13 victory last season, with Hank Bachmeier throwing for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior quarterback had his best showing of 2022 last weekend as he completed 18-of-25 pass attempts for 204 yards and two TDs before being knocked out of the game by a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Bachmeier is expected to play against UTEP, and senior wideouts Stefan Cobbs and Tyneil Hopper will be seeking his attention. Both receivers made one catch in last year's win against the Miners, with Cobbs' being a 61-yard touchdown reception and Hopper's resulting in a 23-yard score. Cobbs was a factor against the Skyhawks last Saturday, hauling in three passes for 33 yards and a TD.

Why UTEP can cover

Despite throwing his first three interceptions of the season, Gavin Hardison had 280 passing yards in the loss to the Lobos last weekend. The junior quarterback is fifth on the Miners' all-time list with 5,941 yards and needs 190 to pass Sammy Garza for fourth place. Hardison also is looking to break a tie with Ryan Metz (26) for the ninth-most touchdown passes in school history.

Hardison connected eight times last Saturday with Tyrin Smith, who finished with a career-high 183 receiving yards. It was the second 100-yard performance of the season by the redshirt sophomore wideout after he posted just one in 2021. Smith is fourth in the nation in receiving yards (437) and also leads Conference USA in catches (27) and yards per game (109.3).

