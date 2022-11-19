we are heading down the home stretch of the 2022 college football season as Week 12 has started with another full state of games on the docket. Per usual, CBS Sports Network will be home to a marathon of action spanning from coast to coast as conference races come down to the wire and teams claw for bowl eligibility.

The action got started Wednesday as Miami (Ohio) defeated Northern Illinois 29-23 in a MACtion battle between two squads looking to bounce back from close losses. Then, Saturday brings four games spanning from noon Eastern until well after midnight.

A battle of independents is up first as Army hosts UConn with the newly bowl-eligible Huskies looking to stay hot. Then, in the evening, the Mountain West takes center stage with a pair of games carrying major conference title implications. Wyoming hosts Boise State first in a game that could decide the Mountain Division. Finally, Fresno State travels to Nevada for the nightcap as the Bulldogs try and inch closer to a West Division crown.

Buffalo was scheduled to host Akron in the afternoon window, but the game was postponed due to heavy snowfall in the Buffalo, New York, area.

It should be another captivating weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 12 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

UConn at Army



Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -10 | Will the Black Knights cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections

Storylines: First-year UConn coach Jim L. Mora has the Huskies bowl eligible for the first time since 2015 after a 36-33 upset win over Liberty last week. The Huskies had posted an abysmal 4-32 record over their previous three seasons before his arrival. Army suffered a heartbreaking 10-9 loss at Troy last week, dropping to 3-6 on the year. Bowl eligibility remains possible, though, as a winnable game at Umass awaits next week before the all-important Navy game to close the season.

Boise State at Wyoming



Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boise State -14 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections

Storylines: This one will likely determine who represents the Mountain West's Mountain Division in the league title game. Wyoming kept its title hopes alive with a 14-13 win at Colorado State last week, while Boise State handled Nevada in the snow. The Broncos lead the all-time series 15-1 and have won five straight, but the stakes will be even higher than usual this time around.

Fresno State at Nevada



Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -22.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 12 projections

Storylines: Fresno State can take another step toward winning the West Division title in Mountain West play with a win over the Wolf Pack, which enter on a seven-game losing streak. First-year coach Ken Wilson's squad has been competitive but unable to break through for a league victory. The Bulldogs enter off of a 37-30 win over Nevada in which star quarterback Jake Haener threw for 313 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

