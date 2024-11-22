The Boise State Broncos and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West battle on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is 2-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while Boise State is 9-1 overall and 4-1 on the road. Wyoming is looking to bounce back from a 24-10 loss to Colorado State in the Border War rivalry game and ruin Boise State's College Football Playoff resume. The Broncos, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, are riding an eight-game winning streak after blowing out San Jose State 42-21 in their last game. Boise State is 6-3-1 and Wyoming is 4-6 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in Laramie, Wyo. is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Boise State is favored by 22.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Boise State odds, and the over/under is 56.5 points.

Wyoming vs. Boise State spread: Boise State -22.5

Wyoming vs. Boise State over/under: 56.5 points

Wyoming vs. Boise State money line: Boise State -2041, Wyoming +1030

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State is in the driver's seat when it comes to locking up the Group of Five spot in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff. If the Broncos win out, they will be one of the 12 teams in the field. The motivation will be there to not only win, but to win big for added style points.

Boise State also has a player in the midst of a legitimate Heisman Trophy campaign in running back Ashton Jeanty. Wyoming has one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, so a big day could be in store for Jeanty, who is the top challenger to Colorado's Travis Hunter in the Heisman race. Jeanty enters this matchup with 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns on 256 carries.

Why Wyoming can cover

After soaring to 49 points the game before, Wyoming's offense faltered in its contest last Friday, finishing with only 237 total yards in their 24-10 loss to Colorado State.

The Cowboys have had a disappointing season in the first year of the post-Craig Bohl era. Nonetheless, the program has a chance to salvage some pride by shocking the college football world on Saturday night. The Cowboys will have the benefit of playing in front of what should be a raucous crowd at Memorial Stadium.

How to make Wyoming vs. Boise State picks

