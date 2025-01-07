Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced on social media. The decision comes after a standout junior season in which he ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Only former Oklahoma State and NFL star Barry Sanders has ever rushed for more yards in a season.

Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado star Travis Hunter and is regarded as the top running back in the 2025 draft class, according to the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

"The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I'm proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level," Jeanty wrote in a social media post announcing his decision.