Freshman All-American defensive back Boo Carter remains away from the Tennessee football team, and it is unclear if he will report to Knoxville for training camp when Volunteers players are due on July 29.

The rising sophomore is one of Tennessee's best returning players, and the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that after he missed numerous team activities, Carter was confronted by team leaders. Sources told CBS Sports that an altercation occurred on July 16 between Carter and teammates, and that Carter has not been with the team since.

A program source told CBS Sports that Carter's absence is "not a Nico (Iamaleava) situation" and has nothing to do with name, image and likeness nor revenue-share compensation. Instead, the tension between the two sides stems from what Tennessee and its leadership council consider multiple team rule violations.

While he's been away from the team, Carter has also obtained new representation, hiring Omar Cooper (who also represents Utah Jazz first-round pick Ace Bailey), according to a post on Cooper's Instagram feed. Bailey and Carter -- both from Chattanooga, Tennessee -- are childhood friends. When reached for comment by CBS Sports, his (apparently) former agent, Isaac Conner, highlighted the lack of clarity in the situation with his response.

"I did represent Boo. However, I'm not sure I still do," Conner wrote in a text message. "He has been non responsive and so has his mother. They posted something about Omar Cooper representing him and advising him now."

Carter's mother, Shareca, nor Cooper responded to a request for comment. Tennessee declined comment. Tennessee's players finished workouts Thursday and have a short break before camp begins next week. Coach Josh Heupel is scheduled to speak to the media on the 29th.

Should the situation end up with Carter not returning to Tennessee, Colorado would be a school to watch as a potential destination, sources told CBS Sports. The Buffaloes were a factor in his high school recruitment and would likely afford him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball, which he did in high school and sparingly in spring practice for the Vols. Carter also returned punts for the Vols as a freshman.