Boston College at Wake Forest: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

As Hurricane Florence makes its way to the coast of the Carolinas, college football fans throughout the two states are having to adjust their plans. Most the weekend action has already been postponed or canceled, but Wake Forest and Boston College, set to play on Thursday, will be able to get their ACC Atlantic showdown in during Week 3 with a minor adjustment to kickoff time.

Both teams agreed to move the nationally televised kickoff from 7:30 p.m. up to 5:30 p.m., giving fans time to travel home and Boston College a chance to make its return trip before the stronger impacts of the storm hits the Winston-Salem area. It makes for an unconventional setting for a game that has been anything but conventional in recent years.

This will be the fifth meeting between Dave Clawson and Steve Addazio as ACC foes. They've split the last four games with the road team winning each time and three of those four games being decided by six points or less -- including the 3-0 epic in Chestnut Hill in 2015, won by the Demon Deacons.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 13 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have started the year with back-to-back games totaling 500 or more yards of total offense, all under the direction of true freshman quarterback Sam Hartman. A big part of that success has been Greg Dortch, finally healthy after being injured last season and looking like one of the top all-purpose offensive threats in the ACC, but maybe even the country as well. Hartman earned the starting nod over redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman when Kendall Hinton was suspended for the first three games of the season. Based on his performance through two games, Hartman has staked a claim to playing time even after the fourth-year junior returns to action in Week 4.

Boston College: A.J. Dillon has picked up right where he left off in 2017 as one of the top running backs in the country, averaging 123.5 yards per game and 9.5 yards per carry. In the nine games since Dillon was named the Eagles' starting running back (Oct. 14, 2017), Boston College is 7-2 overall and has averaged 39.2 points and 477.8 yards of total offense per game. Dillon's 1,503 rushing yards over that nine game stretch rank second nationally only to Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Game prediction, picks

Don't expect this game to be anything like the 3-0 slobberknocker back in 2015. Both offenses have adopted an up-tempo approach in recent years, and while scoring might not be at a Big 12-type level (which is a credit to both defenses), there are too many opportunities for explosive plays to think that either team will be held out of the end zone. I'd lean to the over at 53.5 and like the Demon Deacons to cover the spread as a weeknight home dog. Pick: Wake Forest +5

