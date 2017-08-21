Boston College coach Steve Addazio rejects eclipse science: 'See if I'm blind'

Move over Nick Saban, another college football coach doesn't have time for science, either.

Steve Addazio, the coach of the Boston College Eagles, said Monday afternoon that he'll risk his permanent eyesight because he has no time to put on glasses for the first total solar eclipse to hit North America in 26 years.

Steve Addazio isn't here for your #SolarEclipse2017 science. "I'm gonna look at it and I'm not wearing glasses. See if I'm blind tomorrow." — Riley Overend (@RileyHeights) August 21, 2017

"So are all the dogs and all the horses and all the animals gonna be blind tomorrow?" — Riley Overend (@RileyHeights) August 21, 2017

Hopefully for Addazio and for Boston College fans, the fifth-year head coach of the Eagles is able to make it through this massive gamble, will continue preparing his team for the Sept. 1 season-opener at Northern Illinois, and the dogs and horses make it through the ordeal as well. Addazio is 24-27 as the head coach at Boston College.

The next total solar eclipse scheduled to hit North America is Aug. 12, 2045.