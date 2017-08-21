Boston College coach Steve Addazio rejects eclipse science: 'See if I'm blind'
The coach of the Eagles isn't here for no science talk
Move over Nick Saban, another college football coach doesn't have time for science, either.
Steve Addazio, the coach of the Boston College Eagles, said Monday afternoon that he'll risk his permanent eyesight because he has no time to put on glasses for the first total solar eclipse to hit North America in 26 years.
Hopefully for Addazio and for Boston College fans, the fifth-year head coach of the Eagles is able to make it through this massive gamble, will continue preparing his team for the Sept. 1 season-opener at Northern Illinois, and the dogs and horses make it through the ordeal as well. Addazio is 24-27 as the head coach at Boston College.
The next total solar eclipse scheduled to hit North America is Aug. 12, 2045.
