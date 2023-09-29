Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Virginia 0-4, Boston College 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will be playing in front of their home fans against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a serious blow against Louisville on Saturday, falling 56-28. Boston College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-14.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Castellanos passed for more than three passing touchdowns. Lewis Bond also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Virginia is still winless after their game against NC State on Friday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Virginia fell just short of NC State by a score of 24-21. Virginia just can't catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row.

Despite the defeat, Virginia had strong showings from Malik Washington, who picked up 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Anthony Colandrea, who threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Washington also caught ten catches for the first time this season.

Boston College has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-0 Louisville (Boston College's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 87.5% over those games). On the other hand, Virginia's loss on Friday dropped their record down to 0-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Virginia's fourth straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 2-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Eagles have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 158 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cavaliers, though, as they've been averaging only 79.2 per game. Given Boston College's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to limit their effectiveness however possible. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Boston College is a 3.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Boston College and Virginia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.