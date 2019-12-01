Boston College fires coach Steve Addazio after 44-44 record in seven seasons, per report

Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio Sunday, a day after BC beat Pittsburgh 26-19 to pick up its sixth win of the season and become bowl-eligible, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve as the team's interim coach.

Addazio spent the past seven seasons at Boston College, going 44-44 overall with a 22-34 mark in ACC play. The Eagles never finished better than 4-4 in conference play or higher than third place in the ACC Atlantic.

His firing comes just one year after Addazio received a two-year extension following the 2018 season. He came to Boston College from Temple in 2013. Before his time at Temple, Addazio served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Florida under Urban Meyer. The Gators won two national titles while he was on staff as offensive line coach.

Boston College is now the second job to come open in the ACC Atlantic. Florida State fired Willie Taggart earlier this season. Of course, life at Boston College is quite different than at Florida State. While the school recently opened a new $53 million indoor practice facility, it doesn't have the same amenities as many Power Five programs. Its location and academic standards add degrees of further difficulty to the job.

Addazio's 44 victories at Boston College leave him at fifth all-time for wins amongst BC coaches. Tom O'Brien's 75 wins from 1997 to 2006 remain the mark to beat.