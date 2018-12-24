Boston College vs. Boise State odds, line: 2018 First Responder Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 11-4

An intriguing matchup awaits in the 2018 First Responder Bowl as Group of Five stalwart Boise State of the Mountain West takes on rugged Boston College of the ACC. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. ET in Dallas on Wednesday. No. 25 Boise State (10-3) fell short in the defense of its 2017 Mountain West title, but still reached double-figure victories for the seventh time this decade. The improved Eagles notched several quality ACC victories but stumbled down the stretch with three straight losses to end the regular season. The Broncos are two-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under is 56 in the latest Boston College vs. Boise State odds. Before you make any Boston College vs. Boise State picks, be sure to see the 2018 Servpro First Responder Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt is having another solid season for SportsLine members and enters the bowl season on an 11-6 run on his point-spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs and boasts an impressive 11-4 record on against the spread picks involving these teams.

Two weekends ago, Hunt advised SportsLine members that Fresno State (+2.5) would upset Boise State in the MWC title game, with its physical defense making the difference. The result: the Bulldogs repeatedly got key stops, including in overtime, to earn the victory. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice pocketed another winner.

Now, Hunt has analyzed the 2018 First Responder Bowl odds from every possible angle and released another confident point-spread selection that is available only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Broncos are eager to finish their season on a winning note to erase the sour taste that came with loss to Fresno State in the MWC title game. They came up short of the conference championship and a New Year's Day bowl game, but still had plenty of highlights.

They won seven straight games to reach the MWC championship, a streak that included wins over top-25 clubs in Utah State and Fresno State. They were anchored by a sterling defense that ranks in the top 40 nationally in most statistical categories and holds opponents to 22.1 points per game. Boise State is no slouch on offense, either. Led by record-setting senior quarterback Brett Rypien, it has the No. 23-ranked offense, putting up 459.5 yards and 35.4 points per game.

The Broncos will need a complete performance in order to cover the First Responder Bowl spread against a Boston College club that is similarly stellar on both sides of the ball.

Under coach Steve Addazio, the Eagles gained a reputation for hard-nosed, physical defense, but were challenged to find consistent offensive production. That all changed this season with the emergence of promising sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown and the explosive plays from one of the top running backs in the country, AJ Dillon.

Despite missing two games because of an injury, Dillon has 1,108 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He is likely to be among the Heisman Trophy contenders next season. Dillon's status for the bowl game is up in the air, but if he doesn't suit up, Brown, who had over 250 yards passing the last two games, is more than capable of keeping Boston College competitive.

We can tell you Hunt is leading toward the Over, but his much stronger play is on the side. He has scoured every aspect of this matchup and unearthed the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in the 2018 First Responder Bowl? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Boise State vs. Boston College spread you need to jump on, all from an accomplished handicapper who's hitting 73 percent of his picks involving these teams, and find out.