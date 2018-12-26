Boston College vs. Boise State odds, line: 2018 First Responder Bowl picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 11-4

After a brief four-day break for Christmas, the 2018-19 college football schedule picks up the excitement right where it left off with the 2018 First Responder Bowl. No. 25 Boise State will take on Boston College in what should be one of the most physical bowls of the entire year. The action emanates from Dallas and the Broncos are 2.5-point favorites after the line opened at -3.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 51 in the latest Boise State vs. Boston College odds, down sharply from an open of 55. Before you lock in your own First Responder Bowl predictions, check out the Boise State vs. Boston College picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt is having another solid season for SportsLine members and enters the bowl season on an 11-6 run on his point-spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs and boasts an impressive 11-4 record on against the spread picks involving these teams.

Two weekends ago, Hunt advised SportsLine members that Fresno State (+2.5) would upset Boise State in the MWC title game, with its physical defense making the difference. The result: the Bulldogs repeatedly got key stops, including in overtime, to earn the victory. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice pocketed another winner.

Hunt knows the Broncos are eager to finish their season on a winning note to erase the sour taste that came with loss to Fresno State in the MWC title game. They came up short of the conference championship and a New Year's Day bowl game, but still had plenty of highlights.

They won seven straight games to reach the MWC championship, a streak that included wins over top-25 clubs in Utah State and Fresno State. They were anchored by a sterling defense that ranks in the top 40 nationally in most statistical categories and holds opponents to 22.1 points per game. Boise State is no slouch on offense, either. Led by record-setting senior quarterback Brett Rypien, it has the No. 23-ranked offense, putting up 459.5 yards and 35.4 points per game.

The Broncos will need a complete performance in order to cover the First Responder Bowl spread against a Boston College club that is similarly stellar on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles have an attack-oriented defense under defensive coordinator Jim Reid, and they've used that mentality to generate a number of big plays this year. Boston College forced 26 turnovers in 12 games this season and ranked 26th in the nation with 33 sacks. They can get to the quarterback in a hurry and swarm the ball if it's put on the ground.

Junior cornerback Hamp Cheevers is one of the nation's best, with seven interceptions this season and a fumble recovery. The Eagles were 6-2 this season in games where he was responsible for at least one takeaway.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread this season as an underdog. The Eagles covered four FBS games in a row against NC State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), and Virginia Tech, proving they can hang with any team.

