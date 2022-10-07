Who's Playing

No. 5 Clemson @ Boston College

Current Records: Clemson 5-0; Boston College 2-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 7-0 against the Boston College Eagles since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Clemson and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tigers beat the NC State Wolfpack 30-20 on Saturday. Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei did work as he passed for one TD and 209 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 73 yards.

Special teams collected 12 points for Clemson. K B.T. Potter delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, BC won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Louisville Cardinals 34-33. Boston College's WR Zay Flowers was one of the most active players for the team, catching five passes for two TDs and 151 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Phil Jurkovec's 69-yard TD bomb to Flowers in the third quarter.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Tigers are now a perfect 5-0 while the Eagles sit at 2-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Clemson comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 70.2. As for BC, they enter the game with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for 21st best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last eight years.