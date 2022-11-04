Who's Playing

Duke @ Boston College

Current Records: Duke 5-3; Boston College 2-6

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Duke and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Stadium. The Blue Devils won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Duke made easy work of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes two weeks ago and carried off a 45-21 victory. It was another big night for Duke's QB Riley Leonard, who passed for one TD and 136 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 61 yards.

Duke's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and five fumbles. S Jaylen Stinson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored BC last week, but luck did not. They fell to the Connecticut Huskies 13-3. QB Phil Jurkovec had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 155 yards passing.

This next contest looks promising for the Blue Devils, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Duke's win lifted them to 5-3 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. Giving up five turnovers, the Eagles had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Duke can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston College and Duke both have one win in their last two games.