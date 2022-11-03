Who's Playing

Duke @ Boston College

Current Records: Duke 5-3; Boston College 2-6

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Alumni Stadium. Duke should still be feeling good after a big victory, while BC will be looking to right the ship.

The Blue Devils took their matchup against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week by a conclusive 45-21 score. QB Riley Leonard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for one TD and 136 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 61 yards.

Duke's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and five fumbles. S Jaylen Stinson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored BC on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Connecticut Huskies 13-3. QB Phil Jurkovec had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 155 yards passing.

Boston College's loss took them down to 2-6 while Duke's win pulled them up to 5-3. Giving up five turnovers, BC had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Blue Devils can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston College and Duke both have one win in their last two games.