Boston College vs. Florida State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Boston College 5-4; Florida State 4-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston College Eagles are heading back home. Boston College and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Eagles made easy work of the Syracuse Orange last week and carried off a 58-27 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-20.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Florida State and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes was not a total blowout, but with Florida State falling 27-10, it was darn close. QB Alex Hornibrook had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 135 yards passing.

Boston College's win lifted them to 5-4 while Florida State's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston College is fifth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 482.8 on average. Florida State has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 13th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 279.4 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles.

Over/Under: 63