Boston College vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: Boston College 2-0-0; Kansas 1-1-0

What to Know

Kansas have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will square off against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Kansas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Jayhawks and Coastal Carolina, but the 54-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Last Saturday, Kansas was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Coastal Carolina 7-12. Kansas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Boston College coming into their matchup against Richmond last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Boston College took their contest against Richmond by a conclusive 45-13 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Eagles.

Boston College's win lifted them to 2-0 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Eagles haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet. As for the Jayhawks, they rank 18th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 20 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 21 point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 63 degrees.