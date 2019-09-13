Boston College vs. Kansas odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced simulation on 18-6 run

The Kansas Jayhawks have a chance to make a statement in Les Miles' first season as head coach when they visit the Boston College Eagles in a non-conference matchup on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from Alumni Stadium. Kansas (1-1) has notoriously been one of the worst road teams in the country over the last decade, but Boston College (2-0) hasn't fared well against major-conference non-ACC teams, either. The current Boston College vs. Kansas odds show the Eagles favored by 20.5, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 51 after opening at 53. Boston College is only 2-7 straight-up in non-conference games against Power 5 opponents in Steve Addazio's six seasons at the helm, so before you lock in any Kansas vs. Boston College picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows quarterback Anthony Brown and the Eagles have lit up opposing defenses so far, scoring 35 and 45 points in their two victories. And he's not afraid to go downfield, averaging a whopping 19 yards per completion. He faces an inexperienced Kansas defense that is breaking in a new 3-4 scheme. Last season, Kansas gave up at least 48 points three times.

Boston College had its best season at home in a while last year, going 5-2. Kansas, meanwhile, has won just one road game since 2009 and covered the spread only 16 times in its last 53 road games. The Jayhawks have lost 18 of their last 22 road openers.

But just because the Eagles are humming and favored Friday doesn't mean they'll cover the Boston College vs. Kansas spread.

Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley, who led the Jayhawks to an opening-drive TD against Coastal Carolina, took blame for the upset loss. Friday may offer a chance at redemption as he faces a Boston College defense that was torched for 344 yards through the air by Virginia Tech and 364 total yards against Richmond last week.

While Kansas' road woes have become legendary, against the spread the Jayhawks were 4-2 in road games last year. Boston College has covered the spread just once in its last five games and two of its last seven on Friday nights.

