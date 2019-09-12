Boston College vs. Kansas odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 18-6 run

The Boston College Eagles look to move to 3-0 when they host the Kansas Jayhawks in an ACC vs. Big 12 matchup on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston College (2-0) was impressive in a victory over Virginia Tech to open the year, while Kansas (1-1) starts a new era under former LSU coach Les Miles. There's work to be done in Lawrence, however, evidenced by the Jayhawks' surprising 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Eagles are favored by three touchdowns in the latest Boston College vs. Kansas odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 51. The Eagles have posted a winning record at home just once in the last five seasons, so before making any Kansas vs. Boston College picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown has come out firing this season. The junior and three-year starter threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Eagles' 35-28 win over Virginia Tech in their opener and tossed three first-half scores before sitting the second half of a 49-13 rout of Richmond last Saturday. B.C. is averaging 477 yards per game thus far and now faces a Kansas defense that has just five starters back from a team that allowed 30 points per game in 2018.

Kansas has covered the spread just seven times in its last 29 games played in September and is on a 10-21 slide against the number versus teams with winning records. The last time the Jayhawks went on the road to face an ACC team, they were routed 41-3 at Duke in 2014.

But just because the Eagles are humming and favored Friday doesn't mean they'll cover the Boston College vs. Kansas spread.

Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley, who led the Jayhawks to an opening-drive TD against Coastal Carolina, took blame for the upset loss. Friday may offer a chance at redemption as he faces a Boston College defense that was torched for 344 yards through the air by Virginia Tech and 364 total yards against Richmond last week.

While Kansas' road woes have become legendary, against the spread the Jayhawks were 4-2 in road games last year. Boston College has covered the spread just once in its last five games and two of its last seven on Friday nights.

