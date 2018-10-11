Boston College vs. Louisville: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boston College vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Boston College Eagles (home) vs. Louisville Cardinals (away)
Current records: Boston College 4-2; Louisville 2-4
What to Know
Boston College will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on Louisville at 12:30 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 45-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Boston College was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 28-23 to NC State. Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Glines, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their contest last Friday only extended their streak of losses to three. They were given a punishing 66-31 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. Louisville was down by 45-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Boston College caused 4 turnovers against NC State, so Louisville will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Louisville, they are 1-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Louisville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.
- 2017 - Louisville Cardinals 42 vs. Boston College Eagles 45
- 2016 - Boston College Eagles 7 vs. Louisville Cardinals 52
- 2015 - Louisville Cardinals 17 vs. Boston College Eagles 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
USF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Tulsa vs. South Florida game 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times
-
Tua Tagovailoa deals with sprained knee
Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue
-
Kansas fires OC Doug Meacham
Meacham joined the Kansas staff in 2017
-
Miami, WVU on upset alert in Week 7
Week 7 features a number of Top 25 teams on the road in conference play
-
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei preview
Everything you need to know about Friday night's huge game in Santa Ana, Calif.