Who's Playing

Louisville @ Boston College

Current Records: Louisville 2-2; Boston College 1-3

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Cardinals won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

U of L ran circles around the South Florida Bulls last week, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 180 yards) paid off. U of L steamrolled past South Florida 41-3 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. QB Malik Cunningham went supernova for U of L as he passed for one TD and 186 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 113 yards.

Meanwhile, BC was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their painful 44-14 loss to the Florida State Seminoles might stick with them for a while. The Eagles were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing. QB Phil Jurkovec had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 105 yards passing.

This next contest looks promising for the Cardinals, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last week, where they covered a 14.5-point spread.

U of L is now 2-2 while BC sits at 1-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L enters the contest with 13 sacks, good for 11th best in the nation. As for BC, they come into the contest boasting the 25th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won four out of their last seven games against Boston College.