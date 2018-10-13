Boston College vs. Louisville Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boston College vs. Louisville football game
Boston College will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they take on Louisville at 12:30 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 45-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Boston College was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 28-23 to NC State. Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Glines, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their contest last Friday only extended their streak of losses to three. They were given a punishing 66-31 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. Louisville was down by 45-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Boston College caused 4 turnovers against NC State, so Louisville will need to take especially good care of the ball.
