Boston College vs. Richmond: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boston College vs. Richmond football game
Who's Playing
Boston College (home) vs. Richmond (away)
Current Records: Boston College 1-0-0; Richmond 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Boston College 7-5-0; Richmond 4-7-0;
What to Know
Boston College has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Richmond at Alumni Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Boston College has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Eagles won their last matchup against Virginia Tech, and it was the same story this time around. Boston College walked away with a 35-28 win. QB Anthony Brown did work as he passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Richmond gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Thursday. They took down Jacksonville 38-19.
This next contest looks promising for Boston College, who are favored by a full 33.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Spiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
