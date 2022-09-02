Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Boston College

Last Season Records: Boston College 6-6; Rutgers 5-8

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for BC (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. RU struggled last year, too, ending up 5-8.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.