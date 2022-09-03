Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Boston College

Last Season Records: Boston College 6-6; Rutgers 5-8

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Alumni Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Eagles struggled last year, ending up 6-6. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for RU (5-8), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

BC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.