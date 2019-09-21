Boston College vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

In a game featuring teams looking to rebound from big losses, Boston College travels to play Rutgers at noon ET Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Eagles are currently 8-point favorites after opening at -7 against the spread, and the over-under total is set for 57.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Rutgers odds. Boston College is led by quarterback Anthony Brown, who has passed for 633 yards and six touchdowns en route a 2-1 record. Boston College is coming off a 48-24 home loss to Kansas -- the Jayhawks' first road victory in against a Power 5 school in almost 11 years. Rutgers (1-1) was blanked 30-0 two weekends ago by No. 20 Iowa 30-0. Boston College is just 1-5 ATS in its' last six games. Before making any Boston College vs. Rutgers picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Two weeks ago, Rutgers managed just 125 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times against Iowa. However, the week prior, the offense was firing on all cylinders when it put up 554 yards from scrimmage against UMass. Isaih Pacheco has rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns this year and he'll be a key to the Rutgers gameplan with starting quarterback McLane Carter out after suffering a concussion.

Boston College's offense has been clicking along throughout the early part of the season, averaging 34.7 points and 465.7 yards of total offense. In addition to Brown's strong play at quarterback, the Eagles have gotten excellent play from running back AJ Dillion – who has gained 318 yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns. Dillon was one of the lone brights spots against Kansas, rushing 27 times for 151 yards and a TD. Fortunately for Boston College, its defense has allowed a lot of yards but kept the points under control. The Eagles give up 457.7 yards per game, but have kept opponents to 29.7 points per game.

