The home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox will transform into a football stadium on Thursday morning for Boston College and No. 24 SMU, who will tee it up in Fenway Park for the Fenway Bowl in what basically amounts to a home game for the Eagles. Despite this, Boston College is a sizable underdog.

The Mustangs topped Tulane in the AAC Championship Game and were within arm's reach of a New Year's Six bowl berth. They won nine straight games to close out the season as they set the tone for what will be a fascinating transition to the ACC next season.

The Eagles won five straight games to jump into the ACC mix in the middle of the season -- four of which were in one-score games. That momentum came to a screeching halt late in the season when they lost three straight games, including blowout losses to Miami and Virginia Tech.

What will happen in the Fenway Bowl? Let's breakdown the matchup and make a pick.

Boston College vs. SMU: Need to know

The Kevin Jennings encore: Jennings stepped in for starting quarterback Preston Stone prior to the AAC Championship Game after Stone suffered a season-ending leg injury, and the offense barely missed a beat. Jennings accounted for more than 260 yards of total offense as the Mustangs topped the Green Wave 26-14. Coach Rhett Lashlee has had a full month to hit the resent button, tailor the offense to Jennings' strengths and build upon this season's success heading into the bowl game. The Eagles have given up 500 or more yards in two of their last three games, so expect Lashlee to get creative with Jennings on Thursday.

BC's one-two punch: The Eagles' rushing combination of quarterback Thomas Castellanos -- who has been one of the most entertaining players in college football this season -- and running back Kye Robichaux is one of the most dangerous combos in the country. Castellanos rushed for 130 yards and a score the last time out against Miami, which was the third time this season that he has topped the century mark. Robichaux has topped the century mark three times as well, and the offensive line has been a big help throughout the evolution of the season. However, SMU's rushing defense has been stout, giving up just 111.15 yards per game this season. I'll be fascinating to see this strength vs. strength matchup on Thursday afternoon.

Homefield advantage: Boston College is used to playing in poor weather and will have that plus a home crowd on its side for this game. This is a de facto home game for the Eagles, and it will be fascinating to see if that plays a factor since Fenway is right down the road -- about a 15-minute drive -- from campus in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Fenway Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The SMU rush defense will do enough in this one to give Jennings' and Co. a chance to make this one more of a track meet than Boston College would like. The Mustangs have a versatile offense that can move the ball even if Jennings struggles a bit in his second start of the season. It'll be close for awhile, but Lashlee's team will pull away late for a win and cover. Pick: SMU -10

