Boston College vs. Syracuse odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from computer simulation

ACC teams looking to get back on the right track meet up at noon ET on Saturday as the Syracuse Orange (3-5) and Boston College Eagles (4-4) kick it off at noon ET from the Carrier Dome. AJ Dillon and the Eagles have dropped three of their last four, including a 59-7 blowout loss at the hands of Clemson last week. The Orange, meanwhile, enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak after falling to NC State, Pittsburgh and Florida State. The latest Boston College vs. Syracuse odds list the Orange as 3-point favorites, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points is set at 59.5, down half a point from the opener. Before finalizing your own Syracuse vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer simulation over at SportsLine.

The model has considered that the Eagles might have the best player on the field in Dillon, who has been one of the most prolific runners in the nation over the past three years. He surpassed 1,000 yards on the season for the third straight year in his outing, and he does plenty of damage against ACC squads, averaging 5.4 yards per carry against conference opponents.

And while the Eagles aren't having the success they've hoped from a straight-up standpoint, they have been strong against the spread this season. They enter Week 10 of the college football season 5-2 ATS with a 4-1 ATS mark as an underdog. Syracuse has covered in just two games against FBS competition this season.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is coming off one of its worst performances of the season in a loss to FSU in its last outing. Syracuse was down by 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was too much to recover from. The Syracuse offense has averaged just 3.9 yards per play in conference, so getting that side of the ball jumpstarted will be a top priority.

Starting quarterback Tommy Devito's numbers haven't been horrible on the whole of the season, as he's completing 63.4 percent of passes for 1,786 yards and 12 touchdowns with just five interceptions. But Devito will have to push the ball down the field against a Boston College defense that allows 298.5 passing yards per game.

