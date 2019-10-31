Boston College vs. Syracuse odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Boston College Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 3-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Boston College is 4-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Boston College is only so-so against the spread (5-3), but Syracuse has really struggled (2-6). Syracuse is a disappointing 0-4 in conference play and has also lost all four of its conference games against the spread. Boston College is 2-3 in the league and is 4-1 against the spread in conference games. The Orange are favored by three points in the latest Syracuse vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under is set at 60. Before entering any Boston College vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The contest between the Orange and Florida State last week was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Orange falling 35-17. Syracuse was down by 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Syracuse offense has averaged just 3.9 yards per play in conference, so getting the offense jumpstarted will be a top priority. Starting quarterback Tommy Devito's numbers haven't been horrible on the whole of the season, as he's completing 63.4 percent of passes for 1,786 yards and 12 touchdowns with just five interceptions. But Devito will have to push the ball down the field against a Boston College defense that allows 298.5 passing yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 59-7. The Eagles were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7. Clemson's defensive line was too powerful for Boston College to overcome, but the Eagles have averaged 277.6 yards per game rushing in the other seven games they've played this season. Against a Syracuse defense that gave up 241 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground to Florida State last week, look for Boston College to establish A.J. Dillon early. He's already rushed for 1,044 yards this season and 10 touchdowns.

