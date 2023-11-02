It's a matchup of ACC teams on opposite streaks when the Boston College Eagles travel to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday night. The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 ACC) are on a four-game win streak, while the Orange (4-4, 0-4) have lost four in a row. However, Syracuse has beaten Boston College the past two years and has a 34-22 advantage in a series dating back to 1924. The Orange won 32-23 on the road last year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Syracuse, N.Y. The latest Boston College vs. Syracuse odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Orange as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Syracuse vs. Boston College picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Syracuse and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Syracuse vs. Boston College:

BC vs. Syracuse spread: Orange -2.5

BC vs. Syracuse over/under: 51 points

BC vs. Syracuse money line: Eagles +118, Orange -140

BC: Is 13-13 ATS as an underdog under coach Jeff Hafley (since 2020).

SYR: Is 12-7 ATS as a home favorite under Dino Babers (since 2016).

BC vs. Syracuse picks: See picks at SportsLine

BC vs. Syracuse live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange should have the advantage on defense, and they're finally back at home. They are 3-1 in their dome and 5-1 against the spread there since the start of last season. Quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in last year's win against BC. The senior has 1,508 passing yards and 316 yards on the ground and has accounted for 16 touchdowns. Syracuse is averaging 146 rushing yards per game, while BC is yielding 164, ranking 12th in the ACC.

Running back LeQuint Allen is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, totaling 553 yards and seven touchdowns, and leads the team with 25 receptions. He is one of four pass-catchers with at least 20, with Damien Alford and Umari Hatcher the top wideouts. They have combined for 745 receiving yards, with both averaging 16.2 yards per catch. The Syracuse defense has 22 sacks and 12 takeaways, and the Orange allow 24 points per game, four fewer than Boston College. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles are on a strong winning run, and of their three losses, one came in overtime and the other was a two-point setback to Florida State. They are 3-5 ATS this season but are 3-1 ATS as an underdog. They have a balanced offense led by dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is fourth in the ACC in total offense with 278 yards per game. The sophomore has a team-high 673 rushing yards while throwing for 1,549. He has accounted for 20 TDs.

Boston College has the best rushing offense in the ACC, with running back Kye Robichaux also contributing heavily to a unit that averages 215 yards on the ground. Robichaux has 485 rushing yards, with 277 over the past two games, and has scored six times. The Eagles have one of the ACC's best pass defenses, giving up less than 200 yards per game through the air. See which team to pick here.

How to make Syracuse vs. Boston College picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Boston College, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.