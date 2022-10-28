The UConn Huskies will return from their bye week when they face the Boston College Eagles Saturday afternoon on CBS Sports Network. UConn was on a two-game winning streak prior to its 25-21 loss at Ball State two weeks ago. Boston College is coming off consecutive losses against top-15 teams, so the Eagles are trying to get back on track as favorites this week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Eagles are favored by 7.5-points in the latest UConn vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5.

UConn vs. Boston College spread: Boston College -7.5

UConn vs. Boston College over/under: 44.5 points

Why UConn can cover

UConn is in a solid scheduling spot on Saturday afternoon, as it is playing at home following a bye week against a Boston College team that is on the road for the second week in a row. The Eagles have also faced Florida State, Louisville, No. 5 Clemson and No. 13 Wake Forest in their last four games, so they are beat up coming into this contest. They have scored a combined 18 points in their last two games, getting blown out in both outings.

The Huskies have won two of their last three games, covering the 9.5-point spread in the 25-21 loss at Ball State their last time out. Freshman quarterback Zion Turner is coming off an efficient performance, completing 18 of 22 passes and throwing two touchdowns against the Cardinals. Boston College has only covered the spread once in its last nine games, making the Eagles one of the least profitable teams in the country.

Why Boston College can cover

UConn's wins this month came against Fresno State and FIU, so this will be a major step up in competition. The Huskies struggled against quality opponents earlier this season, getting blown out by Syracuse, Michigan and NC State. They scored a combined 24 points in those three losses, and they are dealing with some key injuries coming into this game.

Top running back Nathan Carter, who has 405 rushing yards this season, is out for the remainder of the season, while second-string running back Devontae Houston is questionable due to an ankle injury. Boston College has faced a pair of top-15 teams in a row, but it beat Louisville as a 13.5-point underdog earlier this month. The Eagles will be motivated to take advantage of a matchup against a team that they have beaten six straight times, covering the spread in five of those victories.

