Boston College vs. Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Boston College 3-1-0; Wake Forest 4-0-0

What to Know

Wake Forest have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Wake Forest and Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. The Demon Deacons are coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

Last week, Wake Forest turned the game against Elon into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 607 yards to 171. Wake Forest was fully in charge, breezing past Elon 49-7. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for Wake Forest as he passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Newman ended the contest strong with a streak of eight complete passes.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their game two weeks ago against Kansas, Boston College was happy to find some success last week. The Eagles took their contest against Rutgers 30-16.

Their wins bumped the Demon Deacons to 4-0 and the Eagles to 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Demon Deacons rank ninth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 13 on the season. Boston College has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 11 rushing touchdowns, good for 13th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 69

Series History

Boston College and Wake Forest both have two wins in their last four games.