Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds: 2018 college football picks from advanced model on 11-2 run

The ACC matchup between Wake Forest and Boston College will still be played Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, albeit with an earlier kickoff time at 5:30 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled two hours later. There has been plenty of movement in the Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds already, with the Eagles now favored by seven points after opening as four-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 52.5, up a half-point from the open.

The model has zeroed in on Thursday and locked in its Boston College at Wake Forest picks. It's leaning over, but its much stronger selection is against the spread, saying one side hits well over 60 percent of the time.

The model has taken Boston College's strong running game into account. Star running back AJ Dillon leads the team with 26 carries for 247 yards, good for a whopping 9.5 yards per carry through two weeks. His early success isn't a surprise since the 245-pound back took 300 carries for 1,589 yards as a freshman in 2017. The model is calling for 25 more touches for 106 yards and a strong chance at a touchdown Thursday.

But BC's competition takes a step up as ACC play gets underway against a Wake Forest team that is also off to a 2-0 start.

The Demon Deacons got a scare in Week 1 at Tulane, but managed to escape with a 23-17 win. They then took care of business in a 51-20 win over Towson in Week 2, led by 242 yards through the air from quarterback Sam Hartman and 130 yards on the ground from Cade Carney.

Wake Forest won the 2017 meeting between these teams 34-10, but oddsmakers see a much bigger challenge this year for a defense with some question marks against one of the best young backs in the nation.

