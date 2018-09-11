Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds: 2018 college football picks from expert who's 7-0

A pair of unbeaten squads take the field Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Boston College Eagles at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game's start time was moved up two hours due to Hurricane Florence. Both teams are 2-0 after BC crushed Holy Cross 62-14 and Wake knocked off Towson 51-20 last week. This is the ACC opener for two teams with eyes on a conference crown. The Eagles opened as four-point road favorites and are now favored by seven. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down from 52 to 51.5.

Cimini knows Boston College is led by star quarterback Anthony Brown. The sophomore signal caller has seen limited action this season. After tossing four touchdown passes against UMass in the Eagles' opener, he was pulled early in last week's romp over Holy Cross, but he will need to be sharp against a Wake defense that can apply plenty of pressure up front.

The bread and butter of the BC offense is running back AJ Dillon. The sophomore stud scored 14 touchdowns while rushing for 1,589 yards in 2017. Eagles coach Steve Addazio is also trying to integrate Dillon into the passing game. After recording zero receptions last season, he has two in 2018 despite few snaps.

Just because Boston College can run the rock doesn't mean it will cover. The Wake Forest coaching staff believes it has found its quarterback in freshman Sam Hartman. Against the Tigers last week, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also found pay-dirt on a 14-yard run in the second quarter that secured the lead for good.

And Wake can pound it too. Last week, it rolled up 340 rushing yards on 54 carries, a 6.3-yard average. While Hartman is a threat to run the ball on option plays, the Deacons will make sure their top two rushers get plenty of touches. Head coach Dave Clawson, now in his fourth season, favors junior running back Cade Carney. He had a score amid his 130 rushing yards last week, and senior back Matt Colburn carried 12 times for 47 yards against Towson.

