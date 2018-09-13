Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds, line: 2018 college football picks by advanced model on 11-2 run

Concerns about the wrath of Hurricane Florence moved the start time for Boston College vs. Wake Forest up two hours. The two teams will now kick at 5:30 p.m. ET. The change in start time hasn't affected wagering, and the Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds have been on the move all week. After opening as four-point favorites, the Eagles are now favored by 6.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has moved up all week. After opening at 52, the total now stands at 56.5. BC is -240 on the money line (risk $240 to win $100), while the Demon Deacons are +200 (risk $100 to win $200). Before you make any Boston College-Wake Forest picks, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's advanced computer.

The model knows the Eagles' offense is off to a red-hot start this year, dropping 117 combined points in he first two weeks against UMass (55-21) and Holy Cross (62-14).

That much offense usually correlates with a high-flying passing attack, but the Eagles are getting it done with a dominant ground game. They've rushed for 637 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground thus far, thanks largely to stud sophomore back A.J. Dillon, who has a 9.5 yards-per-carry average.

Boston College's defense has also been outstanding. The unit held Holy Cross to just 194 yards of total offense and forced two interceptions. BC had as many first downs as Holy Cross had pass attempts (22). Against UMass, BC forced three turnovers and limited the Minutemen to 66 yards rushing on 34 carries.

But BC's competition takes a step up as ACC play gets underway against a Wake Forest team that is also off to a 2-0 start.

The Demon Deacons got a scare in Week 1 at Tulane, but managed to escape with a 23-17 win. They then took care of business in a 51-20 win over Towson in Week 2, led by 242 yards through the air from quarterback Sam Hartman and 130 yards on the ground from Cade Carney.

Wake Forest won the 2017 meeting between these teams 34-10, but oddsmakers see a much bigger challenge this year for a defense with some question marks against one of the best young backs in the nation.

