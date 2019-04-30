Boston's Fenway Park to host new 2020 college football bowl game between ACC, AAC teams
The new bowl will be one of 43 postseason games for the 2020 bowl cycle
College football will have 43 bowl games by the time the 2020 postseason rolls around with one of the three new games being played in New England ... in the dead of winter.
The famous Fenway Park in Boston will host an upcoming bowl game between the AAC and AAC beginning in 2020, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.
The name of the bowl game has yet to be announced, but Boston will join Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as the three new sites to host bowl games at the start of the NCAA's new bowl cycle. The addition of Fenway to the list of college football postseason sites also marks the third MLB park to host a bowl. Yankee Stadium currently hosts the Pinstripe Bowl -- another ACC tie-in -- and Chase Field hosts the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona.
The 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff National Championship, will be a new record. There will be 84 teams playing in postseason games come 2020, nearly 65 percent of the 130-team FBS.
For the record, teams below the Mason-Dixon line are 1-2 in the Pinstripe Bowl, so here's looking forward to the inaugural bowl in Boston between Miami and South Florida.
