Bottom 25 college football rankings: A Big 12 showdown for the ages is upon us

I'm not sure I've ever been more excited for a game between Bottom 25 teams than I am this week. We've seen plenty of meaningful tilts between members of the Sun Belt or Conference USA in the past, but this week brings something special.

It's not just a matchup of Big 12 teams ranked in the Bottom 25; it's a game between two Big 12 units ranked in the Bottom Five. I feel like I've waited my entire life for this game. I don't care who else is playing this week; it's the most important game on the schedule.

Anyway, before we get to this week's Bottom 25 rankings, here is a quick reminder how all of this works. If you'd like a more in-depth explanation, you'll find one here.

  • My opinion plays no factor in the rankings, it's all a mathematical formula
  • There is true equality to start the season as math doesn't play favorites
  • Wins and losses mean more than anything
  • The formula is in no way predictive; it's a meritocracy
  • I won't share the formula
The Bottom 25
TeamNameStatusNews
25. New Mexico3-5The Lobos make their Bottom 25 debut thanks to a 39-point loss to Wyoming. (Last week: NR)
24. Idaho3-5The Vandals picked up a win over UL-Monroe, but it isn't quite enough to escape the Bottom 25. (20)
23. UMass2-6The Minutemen are on a two-game winning streak! The win over Georgia Southern was expected. Beating Appalachian State was not. (19)
22. UConn3-5Like any good dog, the Huskies have returned home. (NR)
21. Tulsa2-7I would say Tulsa is going to lose at least two of its last three, but I have no idea what this team is capable of doing at any given moment. (24)
20. Illinois2-6The Illini covered the spread against Wisconsin, which has to be a moral victory. Now get rid of the gray uniforms. (22)
19. Cincinnati2-6The Bearcats had the week off. (21)
18. BYU2-7BYU crushed San Jose State 41-20, and I think the Cougars have one more win in them this season. Maybe even two if you want to get crazy. (11)
17. Old Dominion2-6The good news for the Monarchs is that their last two losses have been one-score affairs. That's a change of pace from their first four losses. (18)
16. East Carolina2-6The Pirates had an entire week to celebrate their win over BYU, but Houston looms this week. (16)
15. Texas State2-6We will not have a repeat champion this season. Texas State knocked off Coastal Carolina 27-7. (4)
14. North Carolina1-8Was hanging with the Canes a good sign for North Carolina, or was it just a byproduct of Miami not being able to blow anyone out? (15)
13. Kent State2-6Tuesday night MACtion -- unofficially sponsored by The Bottom 25 -- is back this week when Kent State hosts Bowling Green. (14)
12. Ball State2-6The Cardinals were pasted by Toledo 58-17. (17)
11. Nevada1-7Nevada had the week off. (13)
10. Coastal Carolina1-7The Chanticleers lost to Texas State, so you know they're a legit contender for the title this season. You gotta lose to the champ to be the champ. (12)
9. Oregon State1-7The Beavers came painstakingly close to knocking off Stanford on Friday night. (8)
8. Charlotte1-7The Niners had the week off and have a big matchup with Old Dominion this week. (9)
7. Rice1-7Rice had a chance to beat Louisiana Tech on Saturday but showed its Bottom 25 mettle by completely collapsing in the final minutes to lose by 14. (10)
6. Bowling Green1-7As I alluded to above, I'm hyped for the Halloween night matchup between the Falcons and Golden Flashes. It's a trick and a treat. (7)
5. Kansas1-7The Jayhawks host Baylor this week! (3)
4. Baylor0-8And Baylor heads to Lawrence to take on Kansas in The Bottom 25 Game of the Century of the Week. (5)
3. San Jose State1-8San Jose State is so bad that it lost to BYU by 21. (6)
2. UTEP0-8The highlight of UTEP's season is probably Aaron Jones taking over the starting running back job in Green Bay. (2)
1. Georgia Southern0-7New coach, same result. (1)

No longer ranked: Arkansas (25), Missouri (23)

