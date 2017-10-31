Bottom 25 college football rankings: A Big 12 showdown for the ages is upon us
Anybody can rank the best 25 teams, only the Bottom 25 ranks the worst
I'm not sure I've ever been more excited for a game between Bottom 25 teams than I am this week. We've seen plenty of meaningful tilts between members of the Sun Belt or Conference USA in the past, but this week brings something special.
It's not just a matchup of Big 12 teams ranked in the Bottom 25; it's a game between two Big 12 units ranked in the Bottom Five. I feel like I've waited my entire life for this game. I don't care who else is playing this week; it's the most important game on the schedule.
Anyway, before we get to this week's Bottom 25 rankings, here is a quick reminder how all of this works. If you'd like a more in-depth explanation, you'll find one here.
- My opinion plays no factor in the rankings, it's all a mathematical formula
- There is true equality to start the season as math doesn't play favorites
- Wins and losses mean more than anything
- The formula is in no way predictive; it's a meritocracy
- I won't share the formula
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|25. New Mexico
|3-5
|The Lobos make their Bottom 25 debut thanks to a 39-point loss to Wyoming. (Last week: NR)
|24. Idaho
|3-5
|The Vandals picked up a win over UL-Monroe, but it isn't quite enough to escape the Bottom 25. (20)
|23. UMass
|2-6
|The Minutemen are on a two-game winning streak! The win over Georgia Southern was expected. Beating Appalachian State was not. (19)
|22. UConn
|3-5
|Like any good dog, the Huskies have returned home. (NR)
|21. Tulsa
|2-7
|I would say Tulsa is going to lose at least two of its last three, but I have no idea what this team is capable of doing at any given moment. (24)
|20. Illinois
|2-6
|The Illini covered the spread against Wisconsin, which has to be a moral victory. Now get rid of the gray uniforms. (22)
|19. Cincinnati
|2-6
|The Bearcats had the week off. (21)
|18. BYU
|2-7
|BYU crushed San Jose State 41-20, and I think the Cougars have one more win in them this season. Maybe even two if you want to get crazy. (11)
|17. Old Dominion
|2-6
|The good news for the Monarchs is that their last two losses have been one-score affairs. That's a change of pace from their first four losses. (18)
|16. East Carolina
|2-6
|The Pirates had an entire week to celebrate their win over BYU, but Houston looms this week. (16)
|15. Texas State
|2-6
|We will not have a repeat champion this season. Texas State knocked off Coastal Carolina 27-7. (4)
|14. North Carolina
|1-8
|Was hanging with the Canes a good sign for North Carolina, or was it just a byproduct of Miami not being able to blow anyone out? (15)
|13. Kent State
|2-6
|Tuesday night MACtion -- unofficially sponsored by The Bottom 25 -- is back this week when Kent State hosts Bowling Green. (14)
|12. Ball State
|2-6
|The Cardinals were pasted by Toledo 58-17. (17)
|11. Nevada
|1-7
|Nevada had the week off. (13)
|10. Coastal Carolina
|1-7
|The Chanticleers lost to Texas State, so you know they're a legit contender for the title this season. You gotta lose to the champ to be the champ. (12)
|9. Oregon State
|1-7
|The Beavers came painstakingly close to knocking off Stanford on Friday night. (8)
|8. Charlotte
|1-7
|The Niners had the week off and have a big matchup with Old Dominion this week. (9)
|7. Rice
|1-7
|Rice had a chance to beat Louisiana Tech on Saturday but showed its Bottom 25 mettle by completely collapsing in the final minutes to lose by 14. (10)
|6. Bowling Green
|1-7
|As I alluded to above, I'm hyped for the Halloween night matchup between the Falcons and Golden Flashes. It's a trick and a treat. (7)
|5. Kansas
|1-7
|The Jayhawks host Baylor this week! (3)
|4. Baylor
|0-8
|And Baylor heads to Lawrence to take on Kansas in The Bottom 25 Game of the Century of the Week. (5)
|3. San Jose State
|1-8
|San Jose State is so bad that it lost to BYU by 21. (6)
|2. UTEP
|0-8
|The highlight of UTEP's season is probably Aaron Jones taking over the starting running back job in Green Bay. (2)
|1. Georgia Southern
|0-7
|New coach, same result. (1)
