Bottom 25 college football rankings: A Big 12 showdown for the ages is upon us

I'm not sure I've ever been more excited for a game between Bottom 25 teams than I am this week. We've seen plenty of meaningful tilts between members of the Sun Belt or Conference USA in the past, but this week brings something special.

It's not just a matchup of Big 12 teams ranked in the Bottom 25; it's a game between two Big 12 units ranked in the Bottom Five. I feel like I've waited my entire life for this game. I don't care who else is playing this week; it's the most important game on the schedule.

Anyway, before we get to this week's Bottom 25 rankings, here is a quick reminder how all of this works. If you'd like a more in-depth explanation, you'll find one here.

My opinion plays no factor in the rankings, it's all a mathematical formula

There is true equality to start the season as math doesn't play favorites

Wins and losses mean more than anything

The formula is in no way predictive; it's a meritocracy

I won't share the formula

No longer ranked: Arkansas (25), Missouri (23)