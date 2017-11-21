Bottom 25 college football rankings: Georgia Southern shocks the world

There has been a lot of talk about how boring last weekend was. There was only one game between teams ranked in the College Football Playoff's top 25 while teams like Alabama and Clemson played FCS schools. Then there was Oklahoma and Ohio State playing the Power Five's version of FCS schools, Kansas and Illinois -- two schools in the wrong rankings.

What most people ignored was that there was one remarkable result Saturday. A week after I wrote about how it was time to root for Georgia Southern and UTEP -- the last winless teams standing -- to go out and win themselves a game, Georgia Southern went out and did it. And the Eagles didn't just win a game; they beat South Alabama 52-0. It wasn't just a win, it was an ass-kicking. The kind that eases the sting of a lost season, and I couldn't be happier for the Georgia Southern players, coaches and fans. They needed that.

Now, we just need UTEP to get one. The Miners remain at No. 1 in this week's Bottom 25, but before we get to the rankings, a quick reminder on how it all works. If you would like a longer explanation, you can find one here.

My opinion plays no factor in the rankings, it's all a mathematical formula

There is true equality to start the season as math doesn't play favorites

Wins and losses mean more than anything

The formula is in no way predictive; it's a meritocracy

I won't share the formula

No longer ranked: UMass (25)