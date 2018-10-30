Bottom 25 college football rankings: It keeps getting worse for Rutgers as playoff push begins

25. Wyoming 3-6 The Cowboys picked up a win over Colorado State on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to climb out of our rankings. Maybe a win over San Jose State this week will do the trick. (Last week: 14)



24. Nebraska 2-6 Sorry, Nebraska, but the Bethune-Cookman win wasn't quite enough. With Ohio State up this week, there's a decent chance you'll be sticking around a little longer. (18)



23. Colorado State 3-6 Losing to Wyoming brings the Rams back into the fold, giving Wyoming company as another three-win team in The Bottom 25. You know it's late in the season when we start getting three-win teams. The Rams are on a bye this week. (Not ranked)



22. East Carolina 2-5 The Pirates were off last week and kept their ship anchored to No. 22. They get Memphis at home on Saturday. (22)



21. Navy 2-6 Navy has lost five straight after falling to Notre Dame 44-22. Next up its two road games against Cincinnati and UCF, two of the best teams in the AAC. The Midshipmen should be 2-8 in no time. (21)



20. Texas State 2-6 Texas State won our Bottom 25 Game of the Century of the Week against New Mexico State to get out of The Bottom 10. This week it's another pivotal matchup against No. 14 Georgia State. (10)



19. Arkansas 2-7 No disrespect to the Commodores, but if you're losing to Vandy, the odds are you'll be finishing the season in The Bottom 25. Particularly when you have LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri left on the schedule after this week's bye. (23)



18. UNLV 2-6 The Rebels lost to San Jose State to move up six spots. This week they get a much more difficult test against Fresno State, so make yourselves comfortable. (24)



17. Old Dominion 2-7 There's a distinct pattern for the Monarchs. Lose three, win one. If it holds true, they'll grab another win over Rice to end the season, but lose to VMI the week before. (25)



16. Oregon State 2-6 I did not see that win coming, Oregon State! Neither did Colorado considering it had a 31-3 lead in the third quarter. Can you do it again this week against a banged up USC? (6)



15. North Carolina 1-6 The Heels are an outside contender for a Bottom 25 Playoff spot because they only have one win. The problem is they've been a bit too competitive (their last three losses have come by a total of 16 points) and have a game left against Western Carolina. This week it's Georgia Tech. (20)



14. Georgia State 2-6 This week's game against No. 20 Texas State might be Georgia State's best chance at a third win on the season. (17)



13. South Alabama 2-6 The Jaguars lost to Troy last Tuesday and have a road trip to Arkansas State on the docket for this weekend. This is a team I consider a dark horse to sneak into the Bottom 4 with some help elsewhere. (19)



12. Louisville 2-6 Louisville was crushed by Wake Forest and finds itself ranked ahead of North Carolina even though it has one more win. That doesn't happen very often with Power Five teams in my rankings. Of course, considering only one of the Cardinals' last five losses has come by fewer than three scores, it's understandable. Maybe they'll keep it close against Clemson this week. I mean, it's only a 37-point spread! (16)



11. Western Kentucky 1-7 Western Kentucky had the week off and has a tough road test against Middle Tennessee on Friday night. (13)



10. San Jose State 1-7 Congratulations on your first win, Spartans. As I've said here many times over the years, I root more for every one of my Bottom 25 teams to get a win than anything else during a season, so I was thrilled to see it happen for you. Can you make it two in a row against No. 25 Wyoming this week? (2)



9. New Mexico State 2-7 The Aggies are in The Bottom 10 after losing to Texas State, but with Alcorn State up this weekend, there's a good chance their playoff hopes die on Saturday. But if they lose ... (12)



8. Kent State 1-7 Kent State was off Saturday because it's got a massive game against No. 2 Bowling Green on Tuesday night. That's right, #MACtion has returned, and as always, it's unofficially brought to you by The Bottom 25. (9)



7. Tulsa 1-7 Tulsa lost a close battle to a Tulane team that had been hovering around The Bottom 25, but it has no time to lick its wounds. Up next is No. 3 UConn on Saturday night. (11)



6. Central Michigan 1-8 The Chips have lost five straight after falling to Akron 17-10, and this week, they're back on the road against Eastern Michigan. They better not get caught looking ahead to next week's showdown with No. 2 Bowling Green. (8)



5. Rutgers 1-7 Rutgers had the week off to sit and contemplate how it still has to play Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. With two of our Bottom 4 teams set to do battle this week, Rutgers is in a prime position to make its Bottom 25 Playoff Push. (7)



4. Rice 1-8 After losing to North Texas, 41-17, the Owls have dropped eight straight. None of those eight losses have come by fewer than 14 points. (5)



3. UConn 1-7 After falling to UMass in the rain on Saturday, the Huskies have one more prime opportunity for a win this week against No. 7 Tulsa. (4)



2. Bowling Green 1-7 Honestly, the return of Tuesday night #MACtion is exciting enough, but the fact we kick things off with No. 2 Bowling Green and No. 8 Kent State is phenomenal. It's everything we want Tuesday night football to be. (3)

