Bottom 25 college football rankings: It's time to root for some wins

We've now reached that time of the year when I make no bones about the fact that I'm rooting for our remaining winless teams to get that first win. There are two reasons why this happens every season.

It adds more drama to the race for the Bottom 25 title, and drama is good. I want every team to win a game! These kids put in a lot of work every season, and even if it won't fix everything, they all deserve the feeling of celebrating a win.

Because of this, you can consider me the biggest fan of both UTEP and Georgia Southern as we head down the home stretch. They're the only winless teams remaining on the FBS level, and they're both running out of chances to get it.

Before we get to this week's Bottom 25, a quick reminder on how it all works (full explanation here).

My opinion plays no factor in the rankings, it's all a mathematical formula

There is true equality to start the season as math doesn't play favorites

Wins and losses mean more than anything

The formula is in no way predictive; it's a meritocracy

I won't share the formula

No longer ranked: Old Dominion (21)