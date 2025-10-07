AP poll voters seem to be catching more flack than usual these days, but give them credit (most of them) for properly handling Penn State this week. The Nittany Lions are now on the outside looking in at the AP rankings following their 42-37 loss at UCLA.

Unfortunately, enough AP voters still had the Nittany Lions on their ballots that they showed up third in the "others receiving votes" category. But that's a minor sin compared to the atrocity committed by the Coaches Poll voters, who put Penn State at No. 22.

In what universe does Penn State deserve to be No. 22? We'll tell you: it's the Bottom 25.

Thankfully, we are here to put the Nittany Lions in their place following a stunningly hapless performance against the lowly Bruins. Through five games, Penn State's three victories are against the following teams:

A 2-3 Florida International team that just lost 51-10 at UConn

A 1-4 Nevada team that hasn't defeated an FBS opponent

Villanova, which is an FCS team

Penn State wasn't even impressive in those three victories against woefully overmatched foes. In retrospect, those glorified scrimmages were filled with warning signs that the Nittany Lions were fraudulent. Add in a loss to the worst team in the Big Ten and it gets even harder to justify having Penn State anywhere on your ballot.

Unless, of course, that ballot is a Bottom 25 ballot.

This year's Bottom 25 formula has been tweaked to ensure fair representation from across the sport. Each of the Power Four leagues gets an automatic bid to the Bottom 25 each week, and a total of 10 Power Four schools must be represented.

Bottom 25 Rankings

^ Joined Bottom 25 this week

When is basketball season?

Penn State isn't the only Bottom 25 newcomer this week. Kentucky is making its first appearance of the season after falling 35-14 at Georgia. But there is hope: Big Blue Madness is on Saturday. The annual preseason basketball party will provide a welcome distraction from the fact that UK football team is required to play seven more games.

25. Kentucky^

24. Arkansas (21)

23. West Virginia (17)

22. Penn State^

21. UCLA (19)

Patriots dynasty

Bill Belichick isn't the only contributor to New England's glory days suffering through the torment of a woebegone football season. Bill O'Brien's Boston College squad is one of two Power Four teams still seeking a victory over an FBS foe (Oklahoma State is the other). It's a shame the Eagles don't play North Carolina, because seeing O'Brien clash with Belichick under these circumstances would likely bring tremendous satisfaction to those who loathed the Patriots' dynasty.

20. North Carolina^

19. Air Force (14)

18. Nevada^

17. South Alabama^

16. Boston College (16)

Remember that Cure Bowl?

Remember in 2020, when Liberty edged Coastal Carolina 37-34 in the Cure Bowl? They were a combined 20-1 entering the game, and both were ranked. It was a banger of a game between what appeared to be two rising powers. Well, they both stink now. Jamey Chadwell, who was Coastal's coach from 2019-22, is now at Liberty, and both programs are a shell of their former selves. But we'll always have that 2020 Cure Bowl.

15. Liberty^

14. Coastal Carolina^

13. Northern Illinois (13)

12. Arkansas State (6)

11. Charlotte^

Rocky Mountain blues

Colorado State is the lowest-ranked of the bunch, but the Rams are just part of a statewide race to the bottom. Colorado is teetering on the brink of Bottom 25 status, and Air Force is also in the ranking this week. Colorado State's struggles are the most surprising, though. The hornless Rams are still searching for an FBS victory after being picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West.

10. Colorado State^

9. Akron (5)

8. Middle Tennessee (10)

7. Eastern Michigan (19)

6. Georgia State (9)

Winless crowd

What UCLA did on Saturday in defeating Penn State should provide inspiration to Oregon State, Sam Houston and UMass. Just because you haven't won before doesn't mean you can't. The Beavers, Bearkats and Minutemen are the last FBS teams still searching for a victory. Things are only slightly better for Oklahoma State and Kent State, whose only victories are against FCS teams.

5. Oregon State (3)

4. Oklahoma State (2)

3. Kent State (7)

2. Sam Houston (8)

1. UMass (1)