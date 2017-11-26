Bowl projections: Alabama not out of the College Football Playoff picture just yet
The college football rankings will shift this week, but here's how the playoff will be affected
No. 1 Alabama's 26-14 loss at No. 6 Auburn has ended the Crimson Tide's hope for an SEC championship and done serious, but not fatal, damage to their College Football Playoff hopes. Auburn will now face Georgia next week for the SEC title and a spot in the playoff.
The loss by Alabama has not changed the conference representation of the projected CFP teams, but it has changed the order with the SEC dropping from No. 1 to No. 3 as the ACC and Big 12 each move up a spot.
2018 College Football Playoff
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|MATCHUP
|PREDICTION
Jan. 8
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
5 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Georgia
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m.
|Semifinal
Strength of schedule still figures to hold down Wisconsin, but as I have said before, I do not believe an undefeated, major-conference champion will ever get left out of the playoff. Note that if Auburn beats Georgia, you can also expect the Tigers to be in the No. 3 slot.
Alabama still has a chance at the playoff, though. The Crimson Tide will be the top one-loss team out of the playoff projection above. It will be interesting to see what the committee does with the Tide this week. However, being the top one-loss team does not mean that Alabama could not be jumped by a two-loss team.
Let's take a look at the adjusted selection committee bowl games. My full updated bowl projections will be released on Sunday.
Selection committee bowl games
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|MATCHUP
|PREDICTION
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|Auburn vs. UCF
Dec. 30
Fiesta
4 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
| USC vs. Ohio State
Dec. 30
Orange
8 p.m.
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
| Miami vs. Alabama
Dec. 29
Cotton
8:30 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|Penn State vs. Notre Dame
