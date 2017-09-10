Bowl projections: College Football Playoff in flux with Big 12 in, Big Ten out

Just last week in this space, I told you not to overreact to Week 1. Well, we can jump on the panic button with both feet now.

In Columbus, Ohio, they have likely destroyed that button after Oklahoma ran Ohio State out of the Horseshoe in a 31-16 win. The Buckeyes' issues in the passing game were fully exposed, but particularly concerning was how easily the Sooners moved the ball in the second half. It was an impressive performance by Oklahoma, and we are now left wondering about Ohio State.

The current College Football Playoff projection reflects those thoughts. The Sooners are in at No. 4, while the Buckeyes are out. I still have Ohio State projected as the Big Ten champion but only because nobody else is really overwhelming at the moment. Michigan struggled with Cincinnati after beating a depleted Florida squad in Week 1. Penn State struggled to move the ball against Pitt for most of the game but was never really threatened. Ohio State has three games coming up where it should be able to work out its problems. If the Buckeyes cannot beat Army, UNLV and Rutgers soundly, they have a few more losses coming.

Clemson beat Auburn 14-6 on Saturday night to solidly establish itself as a playoff contender. Clemson's defense certainly looked playoff-worthy against Auburn. It gets another huge test this week at Louisville, where Lamar Jackson will try to put up some more video game numbers; he lit up North Carolina for over 500 yards of offense this week. Obviously, Clemson will be a tougher challenge. It moved up to the No. 2 seed in the CFP projection this week because I believe it will end up with a better strength of schedule than USC.

The Trojans took care of Stanford 42-28 to start Pac-12 play 1-0. It looks like USC may have already played its toughest conference opponent. Washington and Oregon are not on the Trojans' regular-season schedule.

Hurricane Irma has made a significant impact on the college football schedule. Florida Atlantic was the only FBS school from the Sunshine State to play its game as scheduled, which was at Wisconsin. FIU moved its game against Alcorn State to Birmingham, Alabmaa. Miami, Florida State, Florida, UCF and South Florida all canceled their games, home and away. Furthermore, next week's Miami-FSU clash has been moved to their mutual bye week, Oct. 7.

That means the Hurricanes and Seminoles will now have three weeks between their first and second games. That could be a positive for Florida State as it is working to get backup quarterback James Blackman ready to replace injured starter Deandre Francois. Blackman's first start will now be against NC State on Sept. 23.

None of the canceled games are expected to be made up, although the AAC is still examining some options for UCF and USF. It is unlikely that the cancelations will impact the CFP race or New Year's Six game berths. I would not expect, for example, Florida State to be treated any differently by the committee simply because it did not get a chance to beat Louisiana-Monroe.

If any of these teams find themselves on the edge of bowl eligibility though, the missed game could come into play. Teams need six wins to be eligible whether they play 12 games or 11.

I am currently projecting there to be 75 bowl eligible teams, which is three short of what is needed to fill 39 bowl games, so I have three 5-7 teams in the current projection. Those teams are determined by the most recent APR scores of the 5-7 teams. The top three teams in the APR that are projected to be 5-7 are Duke, Indiana and Michigan State.

Click here for my entire slate of updated bowl projections after Week 2.