Rivalry Week is in the books, which means Championship Week is upon us along with the penultimate set of bowl projections prior to the announcement on Sunday, Dec. 5. Sometimes, information leaks out in advance, and the CBS Sports bowl projections page will be updated as that happens throughout the week.

The big news of the weekend is that Jim Harbaugh finally did it! He won the game he was hired to win as Michigan beat Ohio State, 42-27. The Wolverines are projected to take the Buckeyes' previous spot as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff behind No. 1 seed Georgia. The Bulldogs are expected to cement that spot with a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Cincinnati, which finished its regular season with a 35-13 win at East Carolina, is still projected into the No. 3 spot. However, there is now a change at No. 4.

With Oklahoma State winning its first edition of Bedlam since 2014, it is projected to finish the season as the Big 12 champion with a win next Saturday over Baylor. The Cowboys previously beat the Bears 24-14 back on Oct. 2. That would put Oklahoma State ahead of projected two-loss Alabama for the final spot in the playoff.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 10 National Championship

Indianapolis Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla. Semifinal (1) Georgia vs. (4) Oklahoma State Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas Semifinal (2) Michigan vs. (3) Cincinnati

The CFP Selection Committee is supposed to give preference to conference champions if a decision between two teams is close. Alabama needed four overtimes to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While anything can happen in a rivalry game, especially that one, it is just further evidence that Alabama has not been Alabama of late. The committee already moved the Tide down a spot this week based partly on its level of play. Though a loss to No. 1 Georgia next week would certainly not be a bad defeat, it is projected to cost Alabama a spot in the CFP.

