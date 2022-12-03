The Pac-12 has officially eliminated itself from the College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive season, while the Big Ten looks to be in position to become the second conference in event history to put two teams in a singular four-team field. All of this comes as No. 5 Ohio State's hopes to compete for a national championship got new life Friday night with No. 4 USC getting obliterated 47-24 by No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.

Should the Buckeyes be chosen by the CFP Selection Committee, they would certainly slot into the fourth spot and be participating in the playoff for the third time in the last four seasons. Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 in the semifinal two years ago before ultimately falling to Alabama in the 2021 CFP National Championship. The No. 6 Crimson Tide are unlikely to jump the Buckeyes for the final spot this year given both teams are off this week and OSU has one fewer loss on the season.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 9 National Championship

Inglewood, Calif. Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 31 Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

With the Utes defending their Pac-12 title and beating the Trojans for the second time this season, Utah will take the Pac-12's spot in the Rose Bowl where it is projected to face No. 8 Penn State. Though the Nittany Lions may have been chosen by the Rose Bowl anyway, they are now a no-brainer for the game as the highest-ranked Big Ten team not playing in the CFP.

Ohio State's advancement into the CFP opened a spot in the Orange Bowl where it was previously projected to play the ACC champion, which for this projection is No. 9 Clemson (vs. No. 23 North Carolina on Saturday). Taking its place is No. 7 Tennessee, the highest-ranked remaining team from a pool of the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame.

The Volunteers were originally projected for the Cotton Bowl against expected AAC champion No. 18 Tulane (vs. No. 22 UCF on Saturday). Replacing the Vols are the Trojans, who would get into the New Year's Six over No. 12 Washington and No. 13 Florida State.

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 2 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Penn State vs. Utah

Jan. 2 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. at-large vs. at-large USC vs. Tulane Dec. 31 Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs. Big 12 Alabama vs. Kansas State Dec. 30 Orange

Miami ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Clemson vs. Tennessee



More shakeups are sure to come as Championship Weekend continues Saturday. Keep it locked here with CBS Sports.