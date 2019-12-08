Bowl projections: Oklahoma claims last College Football Playoff spot, Penn State into New Year's Six

The final bowl projections of the season have arrived (barring major upsets late in the evening). Sunday, we will find out what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has to say.

Utah had a chance to make itself the leader in the clubhouse for that fourth playoff spot on Friday night, but it lost to Oregon 37-15 in the Pac-12 Championship Game. As such, the Utes finish the season without a win over a team in the CFP Rankings. They were a team that had been passing the eye test for the committee but did not have the quality wins to back that up. Now, they have failed their most important eye test as well. I am projecting them to fall out of contention for a New Year's Six bowl game.

That loss swung the College Football Playoff door open for Oklahoma, which was a 30-23 overtime winner against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners are now projected to be the No. 4 seed and play projected Big Ten champion and No. 1 seed Ohio State in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal.

Georgia had a chance to ruin any chance for Oklahoma by beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs suffered a series of injuries during the game and lost 37-10. The Tigers were going to the playoff win or lose, but now they will be the No. 2 seed. They are projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal against expected ACC champion Clemson.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction
Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28 Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (1) Ohio State vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (2) LSU vs. (3) Clemson

Georgia is expected to represent the SEC in the Sugar Bowl for the second consecutive season. It will face Baylor, the runner up from the Big 12. This would be the Bears' first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1956.

In the Rose Bowl, I am projecting Wisconsin to represent the Big Ten against Pac-12 champion Oregon. Even if the Badgers get beaten badly again by Ohio State, it is not like the committee did not know that was possible. They have already seen it. I do not believe Wisconsin will be punished by having to play that game again.

The Orange Bowl would get projected ACC runner-up Virginia against Florida. The Gators are expected to be the highest-rated team available from among the grouping of the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame.

Finally, the Cotton Bowl will get the highest-rated Group of Five conference champion. That will be Memphis, which beat Cincinnati for the second week in a row, this time 29-24. The Tigers are the AAC champion and were the highest rated Group of Five team in the prior CFP Rankings. Memphis is expected to face Penn State, the highest-rated team not already in a New Year's Six bowl. The Nittany Lions moved into the spot I had originally projected to the Utes.

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction
Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. Baylor

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Virginia vs. Florida
Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. At-large vs. At-large Memphis vs. Penn State

That means that Boise State is out of luck for the New Year's Six bid, despite finishing 12-1 after a 31-10 win over Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Citrus Bowl has first choice among SEC teams after the New Year's Six, and I have Alabama projected to be picked for the game over Auburn, despite the Tigers being ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide. The Big Ten gets to choose its representative and could pick Minnesota, but I believe it will go with Michigan, creating a huge matchup on New Year's Day. That would leave Auburn and Minnesota to meet in the Outback Bowl.

With 79 teams bowl-eligible, I am projecting Toledo to be left out of the selection process. Check out my complete final bowl projections here.