There is finally a significant change to this season's bowl projections, and it has nothing to do with a team losing. Oregon, a 49-13 winner at Arizona State, has replaced Texas as the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff, now projected to be Georgia's opponent in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Three weeks into the CFP Rankings, it is apparent that there is nothing Texas can do to give the committee a reason to jump them over Oregon should the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship Game. The win at Alabama is not carrying enough weight to hold off Oregon.

Texas is now projected to the Fiesta Bowl to face Tulane. Washington moves to the Cotton Bowl for a matchup with Alabama.

For the second straight week, a CFP contender has lost a key player. Last week, Texas saw running back Jonathan Brooks -- the nation's seventh-leading rusher -- sidelined for the season. This week, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with a leg injury in the first quarter of a win over North Alabama. There has not been an official prognosis for Travis, but it certainly does not look promising. Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker came in and led the Seminoles to a 58-13 victory.

If Rodemaker remains in the starting role going forward, it was probably good to have a game like this to ease into the job. Florida State visits rival Florida next week. Coincidentally, the Gators lost starting QB Graham Mertz, likely for the rest of the season, with a broken collarbone suffered in their excruciating loss at top-10 Missouri.

The CFP Selection Committee will not take Travis' injury into consideration yet as they deliberate this week's rankings. The voters do not try to project how a team will play without a key player when there is an injury like this. Rather, they will wait to let the results speak for themselves.

Michigan got its toughest test of the season in a 31-24 win at Maryland. The Wolverines had not given up more than 15 points in a game prior to Saturday and had not won by fewer than nine points. Both of those benchmarks came in Michigan's 24-15 win at Penn State last week.

The Big Ten East division will be decided when Ohio State visits Ann Arbor, Michigan, this Saturday. The Buckeyes had no trouble with Minnesota in a 37-3 win.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Semifinal

(1) Georgia vs. (4) Oregon

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif. Semifinal (2) Michigan vs. (3) Florida State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. at-large vs. at-large Texas vs. Tulane

Dec. 30 Orange Bowl

Miami ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND Louisville vs. Ohio State

Dec. 30 Peach Bowl

Atlanta at-large vs. at-large Missouri vs. Penn State

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. at-large vs. at-large Alabama vs. Washington

There are currently 67 bowl eligible teams. That means we need 15 more to become eligible this week. I do not expect that to happen, but you never know.

James Madison's waiver request to be eligible for the postseason was denied this week, so the Dukes, which suffered their first loss Saturday, will have to wait and see if there are any openings due to a lack of eligible teams. They will be first in line to fill a spot. Jacksonville State would be second in line before we get to teams that finish 5-7. This week's projection only has one projected 5-7 team in a bowl game: Mississippi State.

Don't see your team? Check out Jerry Palm's bowl projections after Week 12. And be sure to check out our rolling bowl eligibility tracker for the 2023-24 qualifiers.